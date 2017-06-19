Greater Community Church to celebrate 47th annual Women's Day on Sunday
The public is invited to worship with Greater Community Church of God in Christ as it celebrates its 47th Annual Women's Day program on Sunday, June 25, at 11 a.m. The theme for this occasion will be "Our eyes are upon God."
