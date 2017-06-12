Georgia voters fear their congressional election will be hacked
Voters enter a polling site to cast ballots in a special election in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. CREDIT: AP Photo/David Goldman Georgia's sixth district will conduct one of the most closely watched congressional elections in recent history on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|bill
|20,937
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|17 hr
|Confoosed
|87
|Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07)
|20 hr
|Spanky
|8
|1848 House sold for private residence (Sep '06)
|22 hr
|Free Thought Is N...
|20
|Atlanta Flood of 2009 "Worst in Recorded Histor... (Oct '09)
|22 hr
|Ellen
|32
|Jon Ossoff worked for Hank Johnson....Defeat JO!
|Thu
|livelivelive
|2
|Farmer's Markets in Atlanta Metro area
|Jun 14
|Rich
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC