Georgia hospital executive hired to lead El Camino Hospital

El Camino Hospital's board of directors agreed Wednesday night to hire Dan Woods as the hospital's next president and CEO. Woods is a long-time hospital executive with experience leading hospitals in Chicago and the greater Atlanta area, and has briefly served as a health care consultant.

