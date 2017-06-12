Freckled & Blue Kitchen sees grand opening in Marietta
Freckled & Blue Kitchen, serving homemade southern food, BBQ entrees, appetizers and desserts in Marietta just south of the Marietta Square, had its grand opening on June 2. Freckled & Blue is the brainchild of the husband-and-wife team of Juliana and Tyler Lindley.
