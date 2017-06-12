First Amendment 5K to be July 4
The first annual First Amendment 5K, hosted by Due West United Methodist Church and the Picketts Mill Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be July 4. The race will begin at 8 a.m. at Due West UMC, 3956 Due West Road in Marietta, and conclude at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4680 Hadaway Road in Kennesaw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Pittsburgh is better than Atlanta (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Rockin Phil
|42
|Worried parent and car seats
|6 hr
|Patience is a moron
|2
|Medications Available
|10 hr
|Maxy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Test test 2
|34
|Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07)
|Sat
|Big Boy
|10
|Republicans, Trump, Hitler Supporters of Trump
|Sat
|vote Ossoff
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC