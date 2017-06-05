Enchanting musical 'Beauty and the Beast' comes to Jennie T. Anderson Theatre this weekend
The Atlanta Lyric Theatre will bring to life one of Disney's most famous animated movies and beloved musicals, 'Beauty and the Beast,' June 9 through 25. Lauren Hill, a Sophomore at Brenau University, joins the cast as Belle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I just moved to Atlanta and took a cruise throu... (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|Beans And Farts
|40
|Karen Handel: "I do not support a livable wage"
|1 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|3 hr
|NTMD8OR
|98
|Solar Industry Creating Jobs 17 Times Faster Th...
|8 hr
|ThomasA is uber gay
|12
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Cfoxxy82
|631
|Police Break Teenage Girl Jaw in Library
|8 hr
|Beans And Farts
|9
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|12 hr
|U R an IDIOT
|423
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC