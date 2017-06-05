Elizabeth Vanegas: My graduation story

The deadline to submit letters regarding the June 20 runoff election for the District 6 Congressional seat is Monday, June 12 at 5 p.m. EDITOR'S NOTE - One of the initiatives of Kiwanis Club of Marietta's Graduate Marietta project is to award laptops to juniors at Marietta High School who do not have access to computers or the internet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.