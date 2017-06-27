East Cobb Library to have former Metr...

East Cobb Library to have former Metro Atlanta Chamber president today

21 hrs ago

Sam A. Williams, the former president of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, will lead a program on "The CEO as Urban Statesman" today from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.

