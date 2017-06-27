East Cobb Library to have former Metro Atlanta Chamber president today
Sam A. Williams, the former president of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, will lead a program on "The CEO as Urban Statesman" today from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Anytime Bail Bonds, Inc. in augusta ga: False A...
|20 hr
|Ehatif
|3
|Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ...
|Mon
|Will Dockery
|6
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Mon
|Louie
|1
|what do you think of ROBIN MEADE? (Oct '11)
|Mon
|user name entered
|8
|Education - Grayson Teacher Arrested For Sexual... (Dec '07)
|Mon
|Roy
|28
|1848 House sold for private residence (Sep '06)
|Jun 15
|Free Thought Is N...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC