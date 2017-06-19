Dump truck wreck closes multiple lanes of I-75 Tuesday
Lanes of both north and southbound Interstate 75 near South Marietta Parkway were closed Tuesday morning after a dump truck crashed into the wall separating the two lanes, according to Marietta police.
