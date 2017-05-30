Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar to have...

Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar to have weekly seasonal three-course menu

Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar, located in The Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta, will have the Chef's Catch - a weekly three-course menu highlighting in-season fish and shellfish and peak seasonal produce.

