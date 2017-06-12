Deadline to appeal assessed property ...

Deadline to appeal assessed property values in Cobb County is Monday

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Monday is the deadline for Cobb residents to appeal their homes' assessed value, which were mailed to homeowners last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worried parent and car seats 2 hr Patience is a moron 2
Medications Available 5 hr Maxy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,939
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 21 hr Test test 2 34
News Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07) 22 hr Big Boy 10
Republicans, Trump, Hitler Supporters of Trump Sat vote Ossoff 2
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! Jun 16 Confoosed 87
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,808 • Total comments across all topics: 281,856,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC