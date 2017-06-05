Correction: Star Wars Memorabilia-Sto...

Correction: Star Wars Memorabilia-Stolen story

In a story June 5 about stolen "Star Wars" memorabilia, The Associated Press reported erroneously the status of some of the stolen items. Authorities have accounted for about 100 of the stolen items, but they have not been recovered.

