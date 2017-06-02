Cops: Missing Georgia woman may be in...

Cops: Missing Georgia woman may be in Chicago area, using CTA

GPS tracking on a missing Georgia woman's phone indicates she may be using a CTA bus or train in the Chicago area, officials said Friday afternoon. Alwaris K. Rolle, 24, disappeared from Marietta, Ga., and her parents are concerned because she was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, according to a missing person bulletin from the Cobb County Sheriff's office.

