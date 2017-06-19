Cobb Police look for paintball shooters vandalizing cars in Marietta
Cobb police are looking for one or more people accused of shooting paintballs at vehicles and people in Marietta over the span of several days this week and last week, according to Officer Alicia Chilton, a spokeswoman for Cobb police.
