Cobb, Marietta part ways on career academies
Marietta City Schools and the Cobb School District are embarking on different paths in the development of alternative high schools designed to prepare students for employment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St...
|4 min
|ThomasA
|48
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|2 hr
|Democracy is coming
|7
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|2 hr
|Juan Valdez
|11
|Trump’s proposed 2018 budget takes an ax to sci...
|12 hr
|Trump Rules
|4
|C.W. Matthews donates $10K from I-85 bridge reb...
|May 22
|guest
|1
|Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain
|May '17
|Gary
|2
|Moving from New Jersey to Marietta (Oct '06)
|Apr '17
|bestie
|33
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC