Cobb leaders highlight dangers, effor...

Cobb leaders highlight dangers, efforts to fight opioid abuse

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Presenting on the legislative, health care and judicial aspects of the opioid crisis during Thursday's discussion on the issue presented by the Davis Direction Foundation were, from left, State Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, retired WellStar physician Dr. Harold McLendon, and Cobb District Attorney Vic Reynolds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Differential 8 min Ntoeben 10
ups financial trouble 3 hr American 12
Burt Reynolds 4 hr Bam 7
Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit... 7 hr wjabbe 7
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... 15 hr ThomasA 78
Pain Relief Clinic - anybody go there?- also an... (May '12) Jun 28 Tawanda 24
News 1848 House sold for private residence (Sep '06) Jun 15 Free Thought Is N... 20
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,924 • Total comments across all topics: 282,161,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC