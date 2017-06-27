Cobb gives OK to contract for new Kennesaw Mountain trails
Joggers and walkers are one step closer to having more trails to enjoy around Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, as Cobb commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved a nearly $704,500 contract for design work for three proposed new paths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ups financial trouble
|4 hr
|ThomasA is uber gay
|5
|Pain Relief Clinic - anybody go there?- also an... (May '12)
|12 hr
|Tawanda
|24
|Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08)
|19 hr
|Morro
|27
|Anytime Bail Bonds, Inc. in augusta ga: False A...
|Mon
|Ehatif
|3
|1848 House sold for private residence (Sep '06)
|Jun 15
|Free Thought Is N...
|20
|Jon Ossoff worked for Hank Johnson....Defeat JO!
|Jun 15
|livelivelive
|2
|Moving from New Jersey to Marietta (Oct '06)
|Jun 10
|Anonymous snob
|34
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC