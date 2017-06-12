Cobb County Genealogy Society Georgia's monthly meeting will be June 27
The Cobb County Genealogy Society Georgia's monthly meeting will be June 27 from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, 189 Church St. in Marietta.
