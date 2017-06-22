Cobb Cooks: Claudia Worley's Carrot Cake

Cobb Cooks: Claudia Worley's Carrot Cake

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

This week, Claudia Worley shared her recipe for Carrot Cake with Cobb Cooks. Worley is the creator of a gardening and craft blog called Grow It First with CK Worley, based in Marietta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,939
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 14 hr Test test 2 34
News Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07) 16 hr Big Boy 10
Republicans, Trump, Hitler Supporters of Trump Sat vote Ossoff 2
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! Fri Confoosed 87
News 1848 House sold for private residence (Sep '06) Thu Free Thought Is N... 20
News Atlanta Flood of 2009 "Worst in Recorded Histor... (Oct '09) Thu Ellen 32
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,850,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC