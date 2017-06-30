Civil War on the Homefront: Union Army to occupy Historic William Root House
The public is invited to the William Root House Museum & Garden as the Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society takes visitors back to July 1864 when the Root family fled Marietta, leaving their home to the advancing Union Army.
