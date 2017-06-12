Celebrate July Fourth on Marietta Square
The city of Marietta will celebrate Independence Day on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., beginning with the Let Freedom Ring Parade at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration on Marietta Square, free concerts, arts and crafts show, food, carnival games and a fireworks finale.
