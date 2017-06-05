Cat yoga...for you, not the cat

Cat yoga...for you, not the cat

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: HEALTH'Sass

According to a story in The New York Times, some cat shelters are offering yoga classes, with sinuous, calming cats wandering about or sitting on the participants. One is the Good Mews shelter in Marietta, Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HEALTH'Sass.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 1 hr Squidy 187
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 6 hr Serjikmorshedian 633
Need help finding a plastic surgeon to remove i... (Apr '14) 12 hr Please help 37
Karen Handel: "I do not support a livable wage" 15 hr Freudian Slap 16
Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11) 19 hr Confoosed 30
Dance on Indian graves at new Holiday Inn Expre... Sun Jack 11
Moving from New Jersey to Marietta (Oct '06) Sat Anonymous snob 34
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,245 • Total comments across all topics: 281,703,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC