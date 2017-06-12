Berkeley County poised to approve 360-unit apartment near 17-A, I-26

Berkeley County Council is one vote away from approving an apartment complex with 360 one- to three-bedroom units near the intersection of Highway 17-A and Interstate 26, next to the Nexton development. During the June 12 Land Use and Economic Development committee, council unanimously approve third reading to a rezoning making the complex possible prior to sending it to its final, regular council meeting June 25. No discussion was made during that reading.

