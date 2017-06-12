Berkeley County poised to approve 360...

Berkeley County poised to approve 360-unit apartment near 17-A, I-26

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Summerville Journal Scene

Berkeley County Council is one vote away from approving an apartment complex with 360 one- to three-bedroom units near the intersection of Highway 17-A and Interstate 26, next to the Nexton development. During the June 12 Land Use and Economic Development committee, council unanimously approve third reading to a rezoning making the complex possible prior to sending it to its final, regular council meeting June 25. No discussion was made during that reading.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 4 min General Robert E Lee 84
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr ThomasA 20,936
Jon Ossoff worked for Hank Johnson....Defeat JO! 9 hr livelivelive 2
News Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07) 17 hr Jon Ossoff 7
Farmer's Markets in Atlanta Metro area Wed Rich 4
Jon Ossoff gives the middle finger to Bernie Sa... Wed Local 1
Ben Swann will not bring back Truth In Media be... Tue Charles 3
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,498 • Total comments across all topics: 281,780,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC