Artis Cleared to Rejoin Program

Senior linebacker Allen Artis has been cleared to rejoin the football program after prosecutors dismissed misdemeanor charges for sexual battery and assault on a female on Thursday. The charges stem from an incident that occurred at UNC's Ram Village on Feb. 14, 2016.

