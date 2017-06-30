Artis Cleared to Rejoin Program
Senior linebacker Allen Artis has been cleared to rejoin the football program after prosecutors dismissed misdemeanor charges for sexual battery and assault on a female on Thursday. The charges stem from an incident that occurred at UNC's Ram Village on Feb. 14, 2016.
