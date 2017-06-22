22nd Dorsey Festival set for June 23-24
When the annual Thomas A Dorsey Birthplace Festival begins next weekend, there will be two more reasons to celebrate "the father of black gospel music": a planned museum downtown and a resolution in his honor by the state House of Representatives. The Festival opens Friday, June 23, with a jazz concert at The Mill amphitheater, 106 Temple St. It will continue on Saturday with a gospel singing at Mount Prospect Baptist Church, 133 Thomas Dorsey Drive, and conclude with a blues concert at The Mill and a fireworks show after dark.
