$2.5 Marietta antebellum estate remains on market, but developers are interested
Oakton, the 1838 home that served as the base for Confederate troops during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain, is on the market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ...
|6 min
|Go Trump
|4
|Ossoff #1. Republicans will Destroy Healthcare ...
|4 hr
|Demoncrat
|7
|Wall Street pumped money into the most expensiv...
|5 hr
|Demoncrat
|20
|Karen Handler the winner
|7 hr
|Lizzett
|1
|Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ...
|15 hr
|Observant
|6
|1848 House sold for private residence (Sep '06)
|Jun 15
|Free Thought Is N...
|20
|Jon Ossoff worked for Hank Johnson....Defeat JO!
|Jun 15
|livelivelive
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC