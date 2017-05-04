'Wheeled Warriors' to be at the Aviation in Marietta Wing May 13
The Georgia Military Vehicle Preservation Association will be at the Aviation Wing showcasing their vehicles for a special event titled "Wheeled Warriors" on May 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The community is invited to check out these pieces of machinery and learn the unique stories behind them.
