'Wheeled Warriors' to be at the Aviat...

'Wheeled Warriors' to be at the Aviation in Marietta Wing May 13

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

The Georgia Military Vehicle Preservation Association will be at the Aviation Wing showcasing their vehicles for a special event titled "Wheeled Warriors" on May 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The community is invited to check out these pieces of machinery and learn the unique stories behind them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emory Professor Carol Anderson on "White Rage: ... 5 min lol 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr FlyOnTheWall 21,004
Riverdale sucks more than Atlanta. (Jun '15) 12 hr Mayor Dixon 3
News Two Shot Outside Downtown Atlanta Bank (Apr '08) 17 hr Kat 125
Don't Fly Delta 20 hr Alex 1
Spanking it with Gojo Sat Howard Dean 4
Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11) Fri Angieantgotalist 113
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,627 • Total comments across all topics: 280,835,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC