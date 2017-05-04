Weapons for police and allowance for ...

Weapons for police and allowance for the elderly in pair of Sen. Michael Rhett's bills

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MDJonline.com

Nursing home residents and disabled law enforcement officers are the beneficiaries of two bills sponsored by state Sen. Michael "Doc" Rhett, D-Marietta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't Fly Delta 2 hr Alex 1
Spanking it with Gojo 11 hr Howard Dean 4
Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11) Fri Angieantgotalist 113
Riverdale sucks more than Atlanta. (Jun '15) Fri Bam 2
Vote for Americans- Vote for Ossoff Fri get a real job punk 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 3 Fitus T Bluster 20,995
News Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain May 2 Gary 2
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,573 • Total comments across all topics: 280,817,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC