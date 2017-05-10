Trail of Tears Association presents p...

Trail of Tears Association presents program on life of Cherokeea

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Anyone who has an interest in Native American history will want to be at the Cartersville Public Library Saturday morning. During the May meeting of the Georgia Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association, speaker Wanda Patterson will present John Rollin Ridge: Cherokee Scribe from 10:30 a.m.a Sto 12:30 p.m. in the Nathan Dean Meeting Room of the library at 429 W. Main St. Ridge, son of John Ridge and grandson of Major Ridge, was an important figure in Cherokee history from 1840 to 1880, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! Thu Jeff Davis 73
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Fitus T Bluster 21,022
News Who is Sally Yates? May 9 BYoung 36
Riverdale sucks more than Atlanta. (Jun '15) May 9 MadMax 4
Effective Penis Enlarger? Not Pills? May 8 Ramond 1
News Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain May 2 Gary 2
Moving from New Jersey to Marietta (Oct '06) Apr 26 bestie 33
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,236 • Total comments across all topics: 280,967,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC