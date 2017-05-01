The Color Spot, Inc. announces its Co...

The Color Spot, Inc. announces its Cobb Education Initiative

Read more: MDJonline.com

The Color Spot, Inc. announced its 2017 youth and education company initiative in support of the Cobb Chamber "The Partners in Education Program."

