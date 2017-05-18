Suspect caught right after armed robbery Goodwill
A Marietta man is facing charges after allegedly using pepper spray to rob a northeast Cobb Goodwill store Friday afternoon, according to Cobb Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|1 hr
|Wheatb
|1
|An Underground College for Undocumented Immigrants
|6 hr
|Quirky
|19
|CNN to fire Anderson Cooper
|12 hr
|Local
|2
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|15 hr
|hiigg
|12
|who removed my inquiry?
|15 hr
|Gre
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|John Thomas Hendry Coleman FL
|Sat
|MarionAsbury
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC