Pope Band to have Mattress Sale fundraiser on Saturday
The Pope Band will host its second Mattress Sale fundraiser on May 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a showroom set up in the school's cafeteria, 3001 Hembree Road NE in Marietta.
