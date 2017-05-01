Police: Man charged after leaving scene of fatal accident in Marietta
Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly tried to leave the scene of a fatal crash in Marietta. Police say the driver of a 2006 Toyota Corolla was "traveling east on Cochran Road at a high rate of speed."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Mexico
|20,991
|Straight couple looking for adult fun tonight i...
|14 hr
|Browneyes
|1
|72 hours in Atlanta
|16 hr
|eaw
|1
|Trending Now 9 Mins Ago Wwe legend X-Pac 'alive...
|17 hr
|Its All Fake
|1
|19f new to city, would like be shown around.
|17 hr
|hmmmm
|1
|Breast Play w/ Lactation
|Mon
|Mitch Johnson
|2
|Moving from New Jersey to Marietta (Oct '06)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|33
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC