Police: Man charged after leaving scene of fatal accident in Marietta

Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly tried to leave the scene of a fatal crash in Marietta. Police say the driver of a 2006 Toyota Corolla was "traveling east on Cochran Road at a high rate of speed."

