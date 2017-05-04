Northeast Cobb movie theater could make way for European grocery store chain Lidl
A northeast Cobb movie theater could close next year to make way for a grocery store, and at least one neighbor is concerned about the traffic the new grocer could bring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Americans- Vote for Ossoff
|11 hr
|Big B
|7
|Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|112
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Spanking it with Gojo
|Wed
|guest
|3
|Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain
|Tue
|Gary
|2
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|Tue
|Tolerman
|103
|Straight couple looking for adult fun tonight i...
|May 1
|Browneyes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC