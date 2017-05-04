Northeast Cobb movie theater could ma...

Northeast Cobb movie theater could make way for European grocery store chain Lidl

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MDJonline.com

A northeast Cobb movie theater could close next year to make way for a grocery store, and at least one neighbor is concerned about the traffic the new grocer could bring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote for Americans- Vote for Ossoff 11 hr Big B 7
Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11) Wed ThomasA 112
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,997
Spanking it with Gojo Wed guest 3
News Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain Tue Gary 2
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... Tue Tolerman 103
Straight couple looking for adult fun tonight i... May 1 Browneyes 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,396 • Total comments across all topics: 280,777,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC