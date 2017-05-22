New Golden Corral opens in Marietta
The new 10,017-square-foot Golden Corral, which features a buffet of more than 150 items including new smoked meats, hot-off-the-grill steaks served at dinner, a build-your-own-salad bar and desserts, is owned and operated by franchisee Eric Holm.
