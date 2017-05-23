Ms. Gwenita LaVette Ware
She recently joined Ebenezer Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Travis Leonard. She was a very talented musician who played for First Zion World of Faith, Springfield Baptist Church, and Welcome Baptist Church, all in LaGrange, Georgia.
