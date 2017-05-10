Military Salute
Logistics Specialist 1st Class Silbert Dyer, assigned to Navy Operational Support Center Atlanta at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, was recently named the center's Junior Reserve Sailor of the Year for 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan to Campaign for Handel in Georgia Hou...
|1 hr
|CD Anders125
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|actorvet
|21,024
|19f new to city, would like be shown around.
|16 hr
|Daniel Monk Shin
|2
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|Sun
|kuda
|114
|My husband does not want more kids, but refuses...
|Sat
|Farrell Landon
|2
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|Sat
|Smackdown
|76
|Uber in Atlanta..Are you an uberX driver? Is it... (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Stucker
|92
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC