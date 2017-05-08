Memorial for fallen officers is tonig...

Memorial for fallen officers is tonight on Marietta Square

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Cobb County law enforcement officers and supporters will gather on Marietta Square at 7:30 p.m. to honor officers who died in the line of duty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 57 min Fitus T Bluster 21,017
News Who is Sally Yates? 15 hr BYoung 36
Riverdale sucks more than Atlanta. (Jun '15) Tue MadMax 4
Effective Penis Enlarger? Not Pills? Mon Ramond 1
Recommended skin lightening products? (May '08) Mon Vanessa 76
News Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain May 2 Gary 2
Moving from New Jersey to Marietta (Oct '06) Apr 26 bestie 33
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC