MDJ Time Capsule: The Week of May 18
Pictured is a photograph from the May 13, 1997, Marietta Daily Journal showing evacuated office personnel the day before after a construction worker cut a high-pressure gas main causing a major leak near Cumberland Mall at the 3333 Cumberland Circle building, just off Cobb Parkway near the Wachovia Bank building and Homewood Suites apartments.
