MDJ Time Capsule: The Week of May 18

MDJ Time Capsule: The Week of May 18

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: MDJonline.com

Pictured is a photograph from the May 13, 1997, Marietta Daily Journal showing evacuated office personnel the day before after a construction worker cut a high-pressure gas main causing a major leak near Cumberland Mall at the 3333 Cumberland Circle building, just off Cobb Parkway near the Wachovia Bank building and Homewood Suites apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia 5 hr tolerman 10
Hank Johnson 5 hr Shawanda fernandez 1
News An Underground College for Undocumented Immigrants 6 hr Maggie Gallaghers... 15
News Trump Jr. mocks college students' concern over ... 6 hr College joke 3
Anyone who speaks against Trump is a liberal me... 8 hr Mason 1
Political ads 8 hr thankful 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Toms river nj 21,031
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC