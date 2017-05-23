Marietta Police to host Procedural Justice for Communities: A Dialogue to Enhance Communications
The Marietta Police Department has announced that it will have a gathering on June 5 designed to create open dialogue between the citizens of Marietta and their police department.
Read more at MDJonline.com.
