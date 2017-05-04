Marietta Police said they arrested 3 - Bloods'
Police said Summerour is a known "Blood" gang member and his charge stems from a recent gang-related shooting incident that occurred in Marietta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Americans- Vote for Ossoff
|19 hr
|Big B
|7
|Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|112
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Spanking it with Gojo
|Wed
|guest
|3
|Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain
|Tue
|Gary
|2
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|Tue
|Tolerman
|103
|Straight couple looking for adult fun tonight i...
|May 1
|Browneyes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC