Marietta Police and Fire Departments reveal new military armored vehicle
Marietta Police Lt. Jake King describes the features of the department's new armored vehicle from a bench in its rear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|39 min
|Harry
|1
|Rebel Snowflakes are Melting!!!
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,029
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|dead but not gone
|626
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|13 hr
|General W T Sherman
|77
|Who is Sally Yates?
|15 hr
|The Mayor
|37
|What are the worst parts of Atlanta to avoid (l... (Feb '09)
|23 hr
|ThomasA
|146
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC