Marietta Museum of History's Aviation Wing made way for military vehicles at Saturday event
Robert Brough of Mableton turns the crank of the 1915 Model T that he and his family refurbished to resemble a machine gun carrier that would have been used in World War I. Brough and his wife Jane, directors of the Georgia Military Vehicle Preservation Association, brought several vehicles to Saturday's "Wheeled Warriors" exhibition, including a ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|19f new to city, would like be shown around.
|2 hr
|Daniel Monk Shin
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|NLDM
|21,025
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|16 hr
|kuda
|114
|My husband does not want more kids, but refuses...
|Sat
|Farrell Landon
|2
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|Sat
|Smackdown
|76
|Uber in Atlanta..Are you an uberX driver? Is it... (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Stucker
|92
|Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain
|May 2
|Gary
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC