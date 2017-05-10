Marietta Museum of History's Aviation...

Marietta Museum of History's Aviation Wing made way for military vehicles at Saturday event

Robert Brough of Mableton turns the crank of the 1915 Model T that he and his family refurbished to resemble a machine gun carrier that would have been used in World War I. Brough and his wife Jane, directors of the Georgia Military Vehicle Preservation Association, brought several vehicles to Saturday's "Wheeled Warriors" exhibition, including a ... (more)

