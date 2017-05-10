Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin presents Robin Burruss, Tip Top Poultry with key to city
On May 9, Mayor Steve Tumlin presented Robin Burruss of Marietta's own Tip Top Poultry a key to the city of Marietta in honor of the company's 70th anniversary.
