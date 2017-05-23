Marietta man faces DUI charge for Tue...

Marietta man faces DUI charge for Tuesday crash

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

A Marietta man is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, after an early Tuesday crash that left another man with life-threatening injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Justice For All 21,042
News Emory Professor Carol Anderson on "White Rage: ... 5 hr Defeat Maxine Wat... 6
Trump's budget proposal is a BIG MESS 7 hr Crazy is 5
Trump is the MESSIAH!! 8 hr Bible 1
Trump Has Orange Aid for the Rich 9 hr Orange Aid 1
Farmer's Markets in Atlanta Metro area 12 hr Dr Clapcure 3
CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09) 12 hr The Truth 298
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,847 • Total comments across all topics: 281,257,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC