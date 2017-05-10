Marietta High culinary arts students serve back-to-back championships
In the past two years, four Marietta High School students won back-to-back restaurant management state championships that require them to study how a business is built, runs and is successful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My husband does not want more kids, but refuses...
|6 min
|Farrell Landon
|2
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|50 min
|Smackdown
|76
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|1 hr
|pgh
|112
|Uber in Atlanta..Are you an uberX driver? Is it... (Nov '13)
|3 hr
|Stucker
|92
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Who is Sally Yates?
|May 9
|BYoung
|36
|Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain
|May 2
|Gary
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC