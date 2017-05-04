Marietta, Cobb schools warns parents ...

Marietta, Cobb schools warns parents about popular Netflix series '13 Reasons Why'

22 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Marietta City Schools' employees have reported more students being emotionally distressed and talking about suicide since the debut of the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," according to Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera.

