Marietta, Cobb schools warns parents about popular Netflix series '13 Reasons Why'
Marietta City Schools' employees have reported more students being emotionally distressed and talking about suicide since the debut of the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," according to Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11)
|10 hr
|Angieantgotalist
|113
|Riverdale sucks more than Atlanta. (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|Bam
|2
|Vote for Americans- Vote for Ossoff
|16 hr
|get a real job punk
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|Spanking it with Gojo
|May 3
|guest
|3
|Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain
|May 2
|Gary
|2
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|May 2
|Tolerman
|103
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC