Marietta Center for Advanced Academics, Marietta, Georgia
In the 2015-16 school year, the Marietta Center for Advanced Academics secured funding from partners in education, including Lockheed Martin and Novelis, to design, build and furnish a makerspace equivalent to the size of a standard classroom. A smaller innovation grant was also awarded by the Marietta City Schools Foundation.
