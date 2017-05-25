Investigators identify woman seen tak...

Investigators identify woman seen taking a 'test drive'

11 hrs ago

Hall County investigators said they have identified the woman they believe took cars for test drives and never went back to the dealership. Investigators said they are searching for 42-year-old Amanda Moore, who may also be using the last name, Nantz.

