GBI: Man who shot at Cobb officers in critical condition
The man authorities say shot at Cobb Police officers Tuesday evening and sustained a gunshot wound in the incident was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, according to the GBI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's budget proposal is a BIG MESS
|1 min
|Guy from Latonia
|8
|Political ads
|11 min
|thankful
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Army Vet
|21,044
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Patton
|628
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|5 hr
|Patton
|81
|Emory Professor Carol Anderson on "White Rage: ...
|19 hr
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|6
|Trump is the MESSIAH!!
|22 hr
|Bible
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC